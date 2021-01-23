Lebanon registers 3,220 new COVID-19 cases, 272,461 in total

BEIRUT, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — Lebanon registered on Friday 3,220 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 272,461, the Health Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus went up by 57 to 2,208.

Lebanon has extended its total lockdown until Feb. 8 to curb the number of COVID-19 infections amid a collapse in the health sector which is incapable of offering its services to all patients.

Lebanon has been fighting against COVID-19 since Feb. 21, 2020.

China has offered help to Lebanon’s anti-coronavirus fight, including the donation of medical equipment to Beirut’s airport, and Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

On April 16, 2020, China also donated 3,000 testing kits and 200 manual thermometers to Lebanon. Enditem