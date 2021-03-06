Lebanon registers 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 53 more deaths

BEIRUT, March 4 (Xinhua) — Lebanon registered on Thursday 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 386,851, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus deaths in Lebanon went up by 53 to 4,919.

Firas Abiad, director of Rafic Hariri University Hospital, urged on Thursday Lebanese authorities to control borders in a bid to reduce the spread of the pandemic.

“During pandemics, border control is an essential element of national public health policy,” he tweeted.

He also called upon the authorities to enforce quarantine for the people arriving in Lebanon since many of them do not respect voluntary self-isolation. Enditem