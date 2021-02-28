Lebanon registers 3,373 new COVID-19 cases, 369,675 in total

BEIRUT, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) — Lebanon registered on Friday 3,373 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 369,675, the Health Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, death toll from the virus went up by 50 to 4,610.

Firas Abiad, director of Rafic Hariri University Hospital, warned on Friday of a possible new wave of the virus despite the rollout of the vaccine in the country.

“As Lebanon moves to re-open the commercial sector and schools later on, the risk of a new wave will be ever present. The high COVID-19 numbers in the last few days are an ominous sign,” Abiad tweeted.