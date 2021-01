BEIRUT, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) — Lebanon registered on Saturday 5,872 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 249,158.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus went up by 41 to 1,866.

Lebanon has started a total lockdown period until Jan. 25, which is expected to be renewed for an additional week in an attempt to curb the COVID-19. Enditem