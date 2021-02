BEIRUT, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Lebanon registered on Wednesday 2,479 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 346,063, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus went up by 60 to 4,152.

About 500,000 people have so far registered for coronavirus vaccination in the country, a number the Health Ministry expects to further increase in the coming days.

Lebanon received on Sunday the first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. Enditem