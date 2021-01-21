Lebanon reports highest daily COVID-19 deaths for 2nd consecutive day

BEIRUT, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — Lebanon registered 64 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, the highest daily increase recorded for the second consecutive day, raising the death toll from the disease in the country to 2,084, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases increased by 4,332 to 264,647, the ministry added.

Lebanon is facing a very dangerous pandemic situation amid an unprecedented increase in the number of infections and the inability of hospitals to receive an increasing number of COVID-19 patients.

The country is expected to extend its general lockdown period until the beginning of February in an attempt to curb the pandemic. Enditem