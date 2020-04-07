Lebanon takes tough measures with returnees from COVID-19-hit countries: PM

BEIRUT, April 5 (Xinhua) — Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab said Sunday that his cabinet is taking tough measures regarding returnees to Lebanon from COVID-19-hit countries, LBCI local TV channel reported.

“We will deal with this issue step by step by dividing returnees into groups in a bid to guarantee their safety and the safety of residents,” Diab was quoted as saying during his visit to the airport prior to the arrival of the first plane coming to Lebanon from affected countries.

Diab said that the government will support returnees, especially students, on different levels including prices of their tickets and their residence in hotels during their isolation period.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Hamad Hassan explained that medical teams will go directly into the arrived planes to test passengers for COVID-19 with the PCR test.

Lebanon’s number of COVID-19 infections reaches 520 so far with a death toll of 17.