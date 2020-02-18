Lebanon vows efforts to limit economic, financial crisis

BEIRUT, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Tuesday that his country is working to limit the economic and financial crisis in the country, according to a statement by the Presidency.

“We have asked the International Monetary Fund to offer its technical expertise to solve our crisis,” Aoun said during his meeting with John Lorimer, British senior defense adviser to the Middle East.

He also vowed to limit the repercussions of the Syrian crisis on Lebanon.

Aoun also thanked the British government for its support to the Lebanese army and internal security forces in building towers and equipping and training Lebanese officers in Britain.

For his part, Lorimer said Britain will continue to support the Lebanese army and security forces, hoping Lebanon will be able to overcome its crisis soon.