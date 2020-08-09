Lebanon’s COVID-19 cases exceed 6,000

BEIRUT, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) — Lebanon’s number of COVID-19 cases increased on Saturday by 272 to 6,223 while the death toll went up by eight to 78, the Health Ministry said.

Health Minister Hamad Hassan repeated the call for citizens to take precautionary measures against the deadly virus, noting hospitals are busy responding to the Beirut explosions that killed at least 158 and injured 6,000 others.

Lebanon has been fighting against COVID-19 since Feb. 21.

On June 11, China offered around 17,500 masks, 1,500 protective suits, 1,320 goggles and 1,000 shoe covers to Lebanese public hospitals. Enditem