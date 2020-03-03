Lebanon’s COVID-19 cases increase to 13

BEIRUT, March 2 (Xinhua) — Pierre Abi Hanna, head of infectious diseases at Rafic Hariri Hospital, said on Monday that the number of COVID-19 cases in Lebanon increased to 13, MTV local TV channel reported.

Abi Hanna said that Rafic Hariri Hospital has a special department and medical team to take care of COVID-19 patients.

He called upon people to take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Abi Hanna added that there should be increased cooperation among private and public hospitals in addition to citizens to contain the virus.