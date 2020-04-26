Lebanon’s COVID-19 cases increase to 688

BEIRUT, April 23 (Xinhua) — Lebanon’s number of COVID-19 cases increased on Thursday by six to 688 while the death toll remains at 22, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Hamad Hassan and representatives of international agencies in Lebanon including the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, and the World Health Organization on a unified strategy under the supervision of the health ministry to ensure that all operations are implemented in a transparent and most efficient ways.

Lebanon’s health ministry are continuing random PCR tests all over the country to make a better assessment of the extent of COVID-19 spread in Lebanon, NNA said. Enditem