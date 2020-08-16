Lebanon’s COVID-19 cases reach 8,442, death toll at 97

BEIRUT, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Lebanon’s number of COVID-19 infections increased on Saturday by 397 cases to 8,442 while death toll went up by 3 to 97, the Health Ministry reported.

Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan said his ministry, in cooperation with municipalities, has started isolating a number of streets in specific areas in an attempt to restrict the further spread of the virus.

Hassan urged citizens to take proper precautions mainly by using masks and adopting social distancing measures.

Hassan warned that the cabinet will have to make a decision to shut the whole country down if the daily number of deaths keeps rising.

Lebanon has been fighting against COVID-19 since Feb. 21.

The country has received several donations from different countries for the fight against COVID-19 including China which offered on June 11 around 17,500 masks, 1,500 protective gears, 1,320 goggles and 1,000 shoes covers to Lebanese public hospitals. Enditem