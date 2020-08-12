Lebanon’s COVID-19 cases rise by 295 to 6,812

BEIRUT, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Lebanon’s number of COVID-19 cases increased on Monday by 295 to 6,812 while the death toll grew by two to 80, the Health Ministry said.

Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan said his ministry is planning to isolate a few areas in an attempt to restrict the spread of the virus.

Lebanon is expected to witness a remarkable daily increase in COVID-19 cases in the coming days as thousands have taken to streets in anti-government protests to demand the overhaul of the political system after the deadly explosions in Beirut.

Lebanon has been fighting against COVID-19 since Feb. 21.

On June 11, China offered around 17,500 masks, 1,500 protective suits, 1,320 goggles and 1,000 shoe covers to Lebanese public hospitals. Enditem