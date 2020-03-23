Lebanon’s COVID-19 cases rise to 163

BEIRUT, March 20 (Xinhua) — Lebanon’s Health Ministry announced on Friday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has increased to 163, the National News Agency reported.

The ministry is still testing people who arrived from outside Lebanon and those suspected of being infected with the virus.

Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan urged people to stay at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Hassan noted that five percent of the infected patients in the country are in serious condition.

Lebanon currently has 1,185 ventilators, he said, adding the ministry is waiting for the arrival of 110 additional ones.

The health ministry has secured 20 million U.S. dollars for its fight against COVID-19, according to the minister.

The Association of Banks in Lebanon also allocated 6 million dollars for the fight against the virus.