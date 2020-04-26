Lebanon’s COVID-19 cases rise to 682, death toll at 22

BEIRUT, April 22 (Xinhua) — Lebanon’s number of COVID-19 infections increased on Wednesday by five to 682 while death toll increased by one to 22, the National News Agency reported.

Health Minister Hamad Hassan said that his ministry will continue to increase PCR tests until May 10 which will enable the ministry to have a clear picture about the extent of COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Hassan said he fears another wave of COVID-19 in the country after the arrival of the second group of Lebanese expatriates soon.

“I am also worried about a negative consequence of people’s gatherings during protests,” Hassan said.

Lebanon’s nationwide protests have resumed since Tuesday amid meetings for the parliament to approve a set of draft laws.