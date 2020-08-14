Lebanon’s COVID-19 cases rise to 7,711

BEIRUT, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Lebanon’s total COVID-19 infections increased by 298 cases to 7,711 on Thursday, Lebanese Health Ministry reported.

The death toll went up by three to 92, the ministry said.

Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan announced that the state of health emergency will be extended for one month due to the spread of the virus.

He noted that there will be a team coordinating the transfer of COVID-19 patients from four hospitals that went out of service following last week’s explosions in Beirut to other hospitals, including the field hospitals provided by donor countries.

The minister urged people to wear masks while respecting social distancing measures.

He added that he expects a further increase in daily COVID-19 infections in the coming days due to the crowd of people who flocked to hospitals in the past days following the explosions.

Lebanon has been fighting COVID-19 since Feb. 21.

The country has received several donations from different countries for the fight against COVID-19 including China which offered on June 11 around 17,500 masks, 1,500 protective gears, 1,320 goggles and 1,000 shoes covers to Lebanese public hospitals. Enditem