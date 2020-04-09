Lebanon’s COVID-19 infections rise to 548

BEIRUT, April 7 (Xinhua) — Lebanon’s number of COVID-19 infections increased on Tuesday by seven cases to 548, while the death toll remained at 19, the National News Agency reported.

Lebanon is expecting the arrival of four flights on Tuesday repatriating Lebanese from Kinshasa, Istanbul, Paris and Madrid.

All passengers will take COVID-19 tests at Beirut’s airport upon their arrivals and then go to hotels in Beirut waiting for their tests results.

Those who are found as positive will go to hospitals while others will be self-isolated at home for 14 days.