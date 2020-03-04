Lebanon’s MPs request for recuperation of money transferred to Switzerland

BEIRUT, March 3 (Xinhua) — Some Lebanese members of parliaments (MPs) gathered near the Swiss embassy in Lebanon on Tuesday along with protesters, demanding for the recuperation of money transferred by big local depositors to Switzerland.

They gathered ahead of a meeting with Swiss Ambassador to Lebanon Monika Schmutz Kirgoz to submit a petition requesting for the recovery of the money, the National News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, protesters called upon authorities to enact necessary laws to recover the money, saying that they count on the Supreme Judicial Council’s role in recovering the funds from abroad.

Lebanon has been going through a shortage in U.S. dollar caused by economic slowdown, the drop in cash injections from the Lebanese abroad and transfer of money by big depositors to foreign countries.

The situation has prompted banks to impose unofficial capital control on all depositors with people standing in lines for hours at banks to withdraw up to 200 U.S. dollars weekly from their bank accounts.