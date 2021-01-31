Lebanon’s number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 300,000

BEIRUT, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Lebanon recorded on Sunday 2,139 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 301,052, the Health Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths from the virus went up by 51 to 3,082 in the country.

Lebanon has been witnessing a tough situation amid an increase in the daily number of infections and deaths from the virus in the absence of sufficient hospitals’ beds.

On Sunday, former Lebanese parliament member Michel Murr died of coronavirus complications at the age of 89.

Lebanon has imposed earlier this month a state of public health emergency with total lockdown measures until Feb. 8. Enditem