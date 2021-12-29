Lebanon’s parliamentary elections will take place on May 15th.

President Michel Aoun’s decree comes as the country’s economic woes continue.

LEBANON, BEIRUT

The date for Lebanon’s parliamentary elections has been set for May 15.

In a statement, President Michel Aoun said he “signed a decree inviting electoral bodies to elect members of parliament on May 15 for those residing in Lebanon.”

Employees who are voting will vote three days earlier on May 12, while Lebanese living abroad will vote on May 6 and 8, according to the statement.

The Lebanese parliament, with the exception of the Strong Lebanon bloc, voted in late October to move the parliamentary elections from May 8 to March 27.

Last November, however, the Strong Lebanon bloc, which controls 23 of the 128 seats in parliament, filed an appeal with the Constitutional Council regarding amendments approved by parliament, including the vote date.

Tannous Mechleb, President of Lebanon’s Constitutional Council, announced on December 21 that no decision had been reached on the Strong Lebanon bloc’s appeal regarding electoral law amendments.

The polls are expected to be fiercely contested, as the Arab country has been dealing with a severe economic crisis, as well as a fuel and medicine shortage, since late 2019.

The crisis has worsened as a result of a diplomatic spat with the Gulf states over Lebanese Minister of Information George Kordahi’s criticism of the Yemen war.

*Ibrahim Mukhtar is the author of this piece.