Lebanon’s president has called for a national dialogue to take place as soon as possible.

Lebanon’s president has called for a national dialogue as soon as possible.

The goal of the dialogue is to stop Cabinet meetings from being disrupted.

LEBANON’S BEIRUT

President Michel Aoun of Lebanon called for an “urgent” national dialogue among the country’s political parties on Monday.

In a televised speech, he said, “I call for an urgent national dialogue to reach an understanding on three issues and work to approve them,” referring to expanded administrative and financial decentralization, a defensive strategy for Lebanon’s protection, and a financial and economic recovery plan.

The disruption of the work of the Lebanese government was condemned by Aoun.

On October 1st,

Following the insistence of ministers affiliated with the Shia Hezbollah group and the Amal movement to hold a discussion on the Beirut port blast case in order to disqualify the judicial investigator, Judge Tarek Bitar, whom they accuse of politicizing the investigation into the explosion, a Cabinet session was postponed indefinitely on March 13.

Since that time, no ministerial session has been held.

Meanwhile, Aoun stated that he wants to improve relations with Arab countries, particularly the Gulf states.

“What justifies straining relationships with these countries and interfering in matters that do not concern us?” he asked.

On the 12th of December,

3, George Kordahi, the Lebanese Minister of Information, resigned about a month after a diplomatic crisis erupted between Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf countries over a statement he made on the Yemen war before taking office.

Lebanon is attempting to resolve its diplomatic impasse with the Gulf states despite the country’s crippling economic crisis, which includes fuel and medical supply shortages.

*Mahmoud Barakat is the author.