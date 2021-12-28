Lebanon’s prime minister has called for improved relations with Gulf states through dialogue.

Lebanon’s prime minister has called for dialogue with Gulf states to improve relations.

Relations between Lebanon and the Gulf have strained as a result of criticism of the Yemen war.

LEBANON’S BEIRUT

Najib Mikati, Lebanon’s prime minister, called for a national dialogue to improve relations with Gulf countries on Tuesday.

“It’s critical to have internal understanding through a dialogue table in order to strengthen Lebanon’s relationships with Arab states, particularly the Gulf,” Mikati said at a press conference in Beirut.

He emphasized the importance of “not insulting these countries or interfering in their domestic affairs.”

The Lebanese prime minister also urged adherence to the “policy of dissociation” in order to “preserve our country and protect its ties with the international community and the Arab world.”

The former Information Minister George Kordahi’s criticism of the Yemen war before taking over his portfolio sparked a diplomatic crisis between Lebanon and Gulf countries.

Kordahi stepped down in December.

3 as part of an effort to mend relations with Gulf countries.

Meanwhile, Mikati described the suspension of cabinet meetings as a “structural defect in the government’s work that cannot be overlooked or ignored.”

In October of this year,

Following the insistence of ministers affiliated with the Shia Hezbollah group and the Amal movement to hold a discussion on the Beirut port blast case in order to disqualify the judicial investigator, Judge Tarek Bitar, whom they accuse of politicizing the investigation into the explosion, a cabinet session was postponed indefinitely on December 13.

Since then, no ministerial session has been held.

Lebanon has been mired in a severe economic crisis, as well as a lack of fuel and medicine, since late 2019.

* Ankara-based journalist Ahmed Asmar contributed to this article.