LeBron James, Lakers Wear Fake MAGA Hats In Support Of Breonna Taylor

While LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are licking their wounds after Tuesday’s playoff loss against the Portland Trail Blazers, the team also managed to cause a stir with hats the players wore that demanded justice for Breonna Taylor before the game.

At first glance, the red hats might appear to be MAGA hats used to support President Donald Trump, but they read “Make America Great Again Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor.”

Taylor was shot and killed on March 13 when three Louisville Police officers forced their way into her apartment while executing a “no-knock” search warrant. Taylor’s boyfriend fired a gunshot because he thought the officers were intruders, and police returned fire.

None of the officers involved was arrested.

The NBA has been promoting social justice since the league resumed play in late July in Orlando, Florida. The WNBA has done the same, dedicating its season to Taylor.

James and other NBA stars have come under fire from conservatives, including Trump, for kneeling during the national anthem and bringing politics into sports. The Lakers also received some criticism for the hats from those that usually support the league.

NBA TV ratings are in the tank, and LeBron James still can't help himself from making things political.

Tonight, he wore a fake MAGA hat about Breonna Taylor. No matter what you think of the situation, this is why the NBA is failing.

It's not about sports. It's about politics. pic.twitter.com/mtLcqH4EUc

— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 18, 2020

y'all really still rocking with these “maga haha nah” caps smh https://t.co/lXd9mYkGxU

— Desus Nice (@desusnice) August 18, 2020

Could've just had a message for Breonna Taylor without that dumbass slogan.

— Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) August 19, 2020

“It’s just something that we continue to put our foot on the gas, continue to pressure,” James told reporters after the game. “The situation that’s going on in Louisville, Kentucky, an innocent woman being killed, by the name of Breonna Taylor, a woman who had a bright future, and her life was taken away from her. There have been no arrests. There’s been no justice — not only for her but for her family. We want to continue to shed light on that situation. It’s just unjust.”

James hasn’t been shy about criticizing Trump. Two weeks ago, the superstar said the league wouldn’t care if the president stopped watching the NBA.

The Lakers are back on the court Thursday night for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series with Portland. Los Angeles is among the favorites to win the NBA Finals.