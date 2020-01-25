Leeds and Newcastle transfer target tipped to be Premier League star by Joe Cole

A number of Premier League clubs are said to be interested in Hull star Jarrod Bowen and Joe Cole believes he will be a success in the top flight

Hull City star Jarrod Bowen has been linked with a move to the likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa and promotion chasers Leeds this month.

The forward’s current deal at the KCOM stadium is set to expire at the end of the season but Hull do have an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

Manager Grant McCann has previously confirmed a new contract has been offered to Bowen but he is yet to sign it.

Hull have reportedly slapped a £20m valuation on the 23-year-old and will not let him leave this month unless a club matches it.

Having notched 16 league goals in 22 appearances so far this season to add to the 22 he scored last campaign, Bowen has established himself as one of the most prolific attacking talents in the Championship.

He started Hull’s FA Cup fourth round clash with Chelsea and was a major topic of discussion before kick-off, with Joe Cole backing Bowen to find success in the Premier League if he secured a move.

“Right so (there’s interest). He’s scoring goals in the Championship, he’s a dribbler, he’s got a knack for goals,” Cole told BT Sport.

“His record is unbelievable, he’s like the sixth-highest scorer in Hull’s history. He is a handful, he’s one that any Premier League club in a relegation battle or in the middle of the table, I think they will be looking at him very seriously.

“I think it’ll be really tough for Hull to keep hold of him and he will be looking at this as though he’s in the shop window today.

“I’d imagine there will be a lot of scouts looking at him with only seven days of the window shutting.”

Ex-Hull midfielder David Meyler added: “You’re testing yourself against a top-four Premier League side, it’s Chelsea, what better place than here tonight?

“You’re at home, a place you’re comfortable in, go and show people that you can play against the top sides.”