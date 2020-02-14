Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa delivers verdict on Kiko Casilla after nightmare run of form

Leeds have let a massive lead slip in the Championship to allow several teams to catch them and leave their promotion chances slimmer

Marcelo Bielsa refused to blame goalkeeper Kiko Casilla for an error that handed Brentford the lead in Leeds’ 1-1 draw at Griffin Park.

The Whites put in a more accomplished display against the high-flying Bees than in their last outing – a 2-0 reverse at Nottingham Forest.

But despite dominating for large parts they could not find a winner on a breezy night in west London.

They were not helped though after Casilla slipped and let Liam Cooper’s tame backpass roll under his foot, allowing Said Benrahma to tap home at the far post to give the home side the lead.

It was an awful error from the former Real Madrid keeper, whose place in the side is already under scrutiny following some recent shaky performances.

Fortunately for the Spaniard, Cooper grabbed an equaliser to ensure Leeds clung on to their place in the automatic promotion spots.

“Kiko doesn’t need my words because I always support him and his decisions,” said Bielsa after the game.

“Because I know the human quality of the players of Leeds, I think he will receive support from his team-mates and not lose confidence.”

It was still a decent point for Bielsa’s men, who have let an 11-point lead over third place in the Championship slip over the last two months.

However, they will still find themselves outside the automatic promotion spots in 24 hours’ time if Fulham pick up a win at Millwall.

Leeds arrived at Griffin Park in woeful form after having lost four of their previous five matches in the Championship.

The Whites have a favourable run of fixtures to finish their season though and the hope now will be to kick on from here.

“We defended well, was difficult to attack for us even though we attacked all the match,” Bielsa added.

“The players left everything on the pitch. We controlled their attackers well, we managed the ball well, and this is not easy against a team like Brentford.”

Leeds next welcome Bristol City to Elland Road before Reading, followed by a trip to Middlesbrough.

It remains to be seen whether they can cope with the massive pressure placed upon them to finally get promotion back into the Premier League.