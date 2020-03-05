Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa given Kalvin Phillips advice after injury return

Kalvin Phillips has been a stand out performer for Leeds this season which has left Marcelo Bielsa seeking solutions for when he is absent

Marcelo Bielsa has been urged to forget Ben White as a holding midfielder following the return to fitness of Kalvin Phillips.

The Leeds academy graduate was absent earlier this season following a red card at QPR and then spent the win over Middlesbrough on the sidelines due to injury.

In his absence White, who has been a huge success at centre-back this term, has stepped in given his passing ability.

But former Leeds star Noel Whelan is not sold on the Brighton loanee playing further up the field and highlighted the teams confidence with Phillips at the base of the midfield as a huge point of difference.

“He has that more natural ability in that area,” Whelan told Football Insider . “I do not like seeing Ben White in that area.

“To have Kalvin back in there gives more belief to everybody else that he is in that position.

“We saw Ayling and Dallas getting forward and that is what he brings – security. You know you can get forward because Kalvin is sitting there.

“He is very calm, his ball distribution is fantastic and he mops up everything that comes his way. Pace, power and a good football brain.

“Great to have him back and it is vital that we keep him fit.”

Phillips played in Leeds’ 4-0 win over Hull at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday to ensure a fourth win in a row.

The midfield anchor has played over 30 times this season as the Yorkshire outfit look to go one better than last season.

Following a massive dip in form around the turn of the year, Bielsa’s side are firmly in charge of their own destiny with their sights set on automatic promotion.