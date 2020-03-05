Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa ‘will not waver’ on key tactical call for Huddersfield clash

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has a selection headache ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Huddersfield

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa won’t shake up his front line for Saturday’s crunch clash with Huddersfield.

That’s according to former Elland Road favourite Danny Mills, who reckons the Argentine chief still has total faith in Patrick Bamford.

The ex-Chelsea forward has earned plaudits for his tireless displays up top.

However, his goal-scoring record leaves a lot to be desired. The 26-year-old has only 12 goals to his name this season, despite Leeds riding high near the top of the Championship.

Bamford is now coming under pressure from Tyler Roberts, who looked the real deal against Hull last weekend.

As Bielsa’s side cruised to a 4-0 win, Roberts came off the bench and bagged a brace.

Mills, however, is adamant that the Argentine chief will stay loyal to Bamford.

“Bielsa will not waver,” he told Football Insider . “He is forthright and stubborn and knows his own mind.

“What it has shown is there is an option off the bench.

“Clearly Bielsa trusts Roberts and maybe that is the difference between him and the likes of [Ian] Poveda and [Jean-Kevin] Augustin. He is still not per cent sure what they are going to do when they get their opportunity.

“With Roberts, he knows and he is prepared to give him a chance at least.

“To come off the bench and get a couple of goals that is what Leeds need.

“Something different. He has always played in a slightly deeper role.

“He is big, strong and powerful and he has shown he can score goals. If Leeds need a plan B, they can use him.”

Roberts was snapped up from West Brom in January 2018.

The talented 21-year-old has been ravaged by injuries, though.

“Last season I had a couple of little injuries which was frustrating but this season has probably been more frustrating as I have been feeling ready in my head,” Roberts told the Yorkshire Evening Post .

“I have been focused on getting my body right and some little things just haven’t gone my way unfortunately but that’s what’s happened and it’s just nice to get back.

“I felt sharp, I felt fit and I have done in training for the last few weeks so I am just looking to build off this performance especially and just kick on now and get the team over the line.”