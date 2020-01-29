Leeds make transfer decision as Southampton face criticism for £20m Che Adams snub

Leeds transfer plans included Che Adams but Marcelo Bielsa has opted to snare RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin instead

Leeds have started focussed their attention abroad after Southampton rebuffed a mammoth £20m offer for Che Adams.

That’s according to according to ex-Elland Road forward Noel Whelan, who says the Saints made a huge error of judgement by not doing a deal.

The 23-year-old moved to the south coast from Birmingham in the summer.

However, despite costing around £15m, Adams has failed to pull up any trees and he’s still without a goal in 19 appearances.

Whelan can’t understand the Saints’ decision not to cash in as Marcelo Bielsa focussed his attention elsewhere.

“I know from Southampton’s side they don’t want to sell him, even though it’s a better deal than what it’s worth right now, quite honestly,” he told Football Insider .

“They paid £15m for him, he’s done really nothing since he went to Southampton, Leeds are offering to pay £2m up front for his wages and £20m at the end of the season.

“To me that seems a very, very good deal for someone who hasn’t done it in the Premier League.

“But if they [Southampton] can’t get a striker in then he’s not going anywhere.

“They have the final word, whether Che Adams wants to leave or not, but it does seem to me, if all the interest is looking abroad, that that deal is not on the table anymore.”

Leeds have moved decisively to sign one new forward, although another could still arrive before the transfer window slams shut.

RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin will strut his stuff in Yorkshire until the end of the campaign.

He’s highly rated across Europe – and spent the first half of this season on loan at Ligue 1 giants Monaco – although lacks experience in English football.

“He’s a centre forward with good movement and mobility,” said Bielsa.

“In the team he’s involved in the combination play and has a lot of presence in the box.

“He has a well known background, a good trajectory and he’s going to be useful for the needs we have in our team.

“He is a young player, when he used to play in the Academy he was one of the more well known players in the world.

“I didn’t speak to him (before signing), for me the player has to have the wish to be part of Leeds.”