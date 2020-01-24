Leeds plot deadline day-beating transfer for RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin

Leeds are looking to make the most of the January transfer window as they eye new recruits in attack with RB Leipzig’s Jean-Kevin Augustin on Marcelo Bielsa’s radar

Leeds are weighing up a move to RB Leipzig frontman Jean-Kevin Augustin.

The Whites are in the market for a striker after Arsenal recalled Eddie Nketiah leaving Patrick Bamford as Marcelo Bielsa’s only option up top.

Manchester City youngster Ian Poveda is close to signing for the Yorkshire club with his move subject to a successful medical.

But Bielsa has acknowledged Leeds’ issues in attack and wants to ensure they have enough firepower to get them over the line this season.

Augustin is currently on loan at French side Monaco and any move would be subject to him returning to Germany, reports the Athletic.

The principality are reluctant to let him go despite affording the 22-year-old just two starts all year.

Bielsa is an admirer of the former PSG man who cost Leipzig £12m three years ago and is looking to test the European market having failed with his attempts to sign players from fellow English clubs.

Che Adams has been Leeds’ most prominent target throughout January but Southampton have rejected all of their offers – the latest of which included an obligation to buy the striker for £20m if they got promoted.

Andre Gray was another name linked with a move to Elland Road but Watford’s unrealistic wage demands curtailed the deal.

Despite creating the most chances of any Championship side and having the most attempts Leeds are only the division’s fourth highest scorers.

Bielsa’s side have failed to score in each of their last three games meaning Bamford’s goal at West Brom on New Year’s Day was the last time they breached an opponents net.

The Argentine accepted after their defeat at QPR last weekend that they are struggling to convert their chances, but refused to blame a lack of confidence.

He said: “Our offensive play was more developed. Clearly, there are moments where we have a lack of efficiency, but I don’t think this happened because of a lack of confidence or a poor variety in attack.”