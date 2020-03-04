Leeds send scouts to Benfica clash as they continue to scour Portugal for players

Scouts from Leeds and Fulham were both reportedly in attendance at the Estadio da Luz on Monday night as Benfica grabbed a late draw with mid table Moreirense

Leeds are reportedly focussing on Portuguese talent ahead of this summer’s transfer window after sending scouts to Benfica’s clash recent against Moreirense.

It’s unclear which league they’ll be playing in next season with Marcelo Bielsa’s men looking pretty likely to be in with a chance of promotion to the Premier League.

But the Whites are clearly scouting out some top talent regardless of whether they’re in the first or second tier if reports in Portugal are anything to go by.

A Bola, as per Sporting Witness , have reported that Leeds, along with fellow promotion chasers Fulham , both had representatives at Benfica’s 1-1 draw with Moreirense on Monday night.

While Leeds might be focussing on bringing players in, one man they won’t have to worry about going the other way is key midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

That’s according to ex-Whites star Michael Brown, who insists the Englishman has a strong affinity to Leeds.

The 24-year-old has been linked with several moves to the Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Tottenham.

Brown told the Express when asked if he was good enough for the Red Devils: “Kalvin Phillips loves Leeds United.

“He grew up loving Leeds United. I know his main aim at the moment is to get Leeds United in that Premier League.

“You can just see what it means to the club and the team, and it’s great to have him back in the team.

“He’s a fantastic player to have played so many games.

“He can play in a back three, back four, as a holding midfield player, an advanced midfielder, a 6, an 8, a 4…

“I can’t say enough good things about him. Long passing… he’ll mix it up… he can score a goal.

“He’s got the lot. I think he’s with a really good manager, Marcelo Bielsa, who’s improving him all the time, and that’s the type of thing you need.”