Leeds to hold fresh Che Adams transfer talks with Southampton as £20m bid prepared

Leeds United are ready to make a £20m offer to Southampton for the services of Che Adams in their bid to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side sit second in the Championship and three points inside the automatic promotion places with a game in hand having won 15 of their opening 28 fixtures.

Despite their favourable position, Leeds have struggled to find a consistent goal scorer to support Patrick Bamford, with Arsenal opting to recall Eddie Nketiah from his season-long loan earlier this month.

Bamford is the only player in the squad to have scored more than five goal in all competitions so far this season, but his 10 come in eight behind the league’s top strikers Ollie Watkins and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Football Insider have now reported that Adams is the man that club chiefs want to bring to Elland Road, even though he only joined Southampton in the summer.

The report adds Leeds have already had three offers rejected from the Saints and that a deal worth up to £20m could follow.

The bid would be a loan-to-buy agreement, with nothing paid until the summer, which could be the reason Southampton haven’t yet been keen.

The 23-year-old cost the club £15m back in July when he joined from Birmingham City, but has failed to find the back of the net in any of his 19 appearances on all fronts.

“We have to fill the space that has been left by Eddie Nketiah going back to Arsenal,” Bielsa said on the topic earlier this month.

“The lack of having him on the bench is not something which cost us the game, but need to fill that place in the transfer window.”

He added when asked about links to Adams: “If we find the ideal player, better, if we don’t find the ideal player we will try to find the best solution.

“I don’t like to make reference to players we don’t know if they are going to come.”

Ex-Premier League striker Darren Bent has given his thoughts on Leeds’ recent slip ups in the league, and insisted that Bamford shouldn’t be blamed.

He said: “I don’t know if you can put it on Bamford. Obviously this season he’s had games where he’s not scored, he missed a penalty [against QPR], but then Bielsa’s got to take the blame there, as well.

“He’s been so Bamford-heavy, they lost [Eddie] Nketiah because he wasn’t getting enough game time there, so he went back.

“I think Bielsa’s got to have a good look at himself and say: ‘I might have made a mistake here.’

“I get Bamford’s a good player and he loves playing him but at the same time, when there were times when he wasn’t doing it, he still continued to play him.”