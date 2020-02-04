Leeds United handed 1,800 tickets by Man Utd – for FA Youth Cup match

Leeds United will face Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup, with a bumper crowd expected

Manchester United have given Leeds United a 2,000 ticket allocation for their FA Youth Cup tie at Old Trafford, with a round 1,800 away supporters expected.

Despite the game being between the two clubs’ academy sides, fans are keen to see the two face off again after being starved of the tie in recent years.

With Leeds away from the Premier League since 2004, the two have only met twice in competitive action in the years since – once in the FA Cup and once in the League Cup.

Jermaine Beckford famously handed the then League One side an upset win at Old Trafford back in 2010, while a Michael Owen brace and a strike from Ryan Giggs saw the Red Devils run out 3-0 winners the following year at Elland Road.

Now, with the two clubs facing off in the FA Youth Cup, a bumper attendance is expected, with United’s head of first-team development Nicky Butt claiming the game will be a good experience for the club’s youngsters.

“I’ve been to many Leeds games from when I was younger with my uncle, my cousin and my dad and I went to Elland Road a good few times as a younger kid,” he told the Manchester Evening News.

“I didn’t need explaining what the rivalry is! But it’s a healthy rivalry; Leeds are a great club, a massive club and I can’t wait for them to get back into the Premier League, if I’m honest.

“Because it’s part of a healthy, really good rivalry we have and our lads will know about it.

“We’ve had several meetings this week with the youth team coach, talking about the rivalry and history, but I think you’ve got to be careful about it with kids because if you go on too much about the rivalry you forget about the actual game.”