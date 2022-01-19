Legal experts have dismissed magistrates’ new powers to keep convicts in prison for longer as “gesture politics.”

Legal experts have slammed the government’s decision to give magistrates the power to imprison people for longer periods of time as “gestural politics,” claiming that the move will exacerbate the crown court backlog.

Magistrates can currently impose sentences of up to six months in prison, but this is set to double under new plans, which Justice Secretary Dominic Raab believes will “provide vital additional capacity” in the coming years to reduce the backlog of cases in the crown courts.

When a six-month sentence is insufficient, magistrates refer cases to the crown court for a judge to hear.

According to the Ministry of Justice, extending magistrates’ sentencing powers will prevent 500 cases from reaching the crown court, giving judges an additional 2,000 days to deal with serious crimes.

While the Magistrates Association (MA) applauded the move, other criminal justice organizations are concerned that it will result in more people receiving harsher prison sentences.

Attempting to clear the backlog by incarcerating more people for longer periods of time, according to the criminal justice watchdog Fair Trials, is “counterproductive.”

“The court system has been brought to its knees by over a decade of underfunding and failed criminal justice policies,” said legal director Bruno Min.

Rather than confronting these issues head on, the government proposes counterproductive measures to lock up more people for longer periods of time.”

According to Fair Trials, the delays have an “incredible impact” on crime victims or survivors.

According to data analysis, the number of people in custody awaiting trial or sentencing is at its highest level since 2010.

Increased sentencing power for magistrates, according to criminal defense lawyer Stephen Davies, is "gesture politics"

