Legendary DeMatha coach Wootten dies at 88

Hall of Fame member Morgan Wootten, one of the winningest boys’ high school basketball coaches of all time, died at his Maryland home on Tuesday. He was 88.

Wootten transformed DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md., into a national powerhouse. He retired in 2002 after compiling a remarkable record of 1,274-192 (.869) over 46 years.

“The Wootten Family is saddened to share the news that their loving husband and father Morgan Wootten passed away yesterday evening at 9:50 p.m.,” the school posted on Twitter on Wednesday. “Morgan was surrounded by his family in prayer and passed away peacefully as he wished.”

Wootten never had a losing season and won at least 30 games in 10 different seasons. Graduates of his program who went on to the NBA included Adrian Dantley, Sidney Lowe, Danny Ferry, Kenny Carr, Mike Brey and Adrian Branch.

In 2000, Wootten was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.

“Morgan Wootten had it all,” famed Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach said at Wootten’s Hall of Fame induction. “He loved the game, he loved the kids, he was a teacher. He’s always in command, without being loud or brash.”

Only Robert Hughes had more wins at the prep level with 1,333, primarily at Dunbar High School in Fort Worth, Texas.

Wootten’s most celebrated victory came in 1965 when DeMatha ended a 71-game winning streak by New York City’s Power Memorial Academy, a team that featured Lew Alcindor (now Kareem Abdul-Jabbar).

–Field Level Media