Legendary tennis center to reopen in U.S. San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — The new Lisa & Douglas Goldman Tennis Center in U.S. San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park will reopen on March 3 after renovation.

The 27-million-U.S. dollar renovation has transformed the legendary Golden Gate Park facility into a state-of-the-art public tennis center, according to an announcement by Mayor London Breed on Friday.

Since 1894, tennis players of every age and ability have learned, played, and competed in Golden Gate Park.

“The Goldman Tennis Center facility honors the incredible history of tennis in Golden Gate Park and provides a place where the next generation of players can learn perseverance, integrity, and fair play,” said Breed.

“This year has shown us just how important it is for all of our residents to have access to open space and opportunities for outdoor recreation. This beautifully designed, accessible space will provide a wonderful place for San Franciscans to get outside, get exercise and have fun safely,” she added.

Infrastructure projects, like the Tennis Center, create well-paying jobs and will be a critical part of San Francisco’s recovery from COVID-19. The Tennis Center capital project, which broke ground on April 17, 2019, created more than 100 construction jobs, the announcement said. Enditem