Legendary Turkish goalie discharged from hospital

ANKARA

Legend Turkish goalkeeper Rustu Recber was discharged from the hospital on Monday after recovering from coronavirus.

“What a nice day, thank God. My husband was discharged after spending a difficult 11 days in the hospital,” his wife Isil Recber said on Instagram.

“There is a treatment protocol implemented by the Health Ministry. It’s the same in all hospitals, according to the person’s disease level,” she added.

Rustu, 46, who went into the hospital on March 29, is an icon who played for Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahce and the Turkish National Football Team.

The five-time Turkish Super Lig winner also played for Antalyaspor, Besiktas, and Spanish side Barcelona.

Before retiring in 2012, Rustu had 124 international appearances for Turkey and helped his team to a third-place finish at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

As of Sunday, Turkey has reported more than 27,000 COVID-19 cases, and the death toll stands at 574.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 183 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.

Nearly 1.3 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the global death toll topping 70,000, and over 270,000 recoveries.