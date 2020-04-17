Lego and Motorcycle Fans Will Love the New Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R

Lego and Star Wars fans are getting a little treat for Star Wars day with the newly announced A-wing for the Ultimate Collector Series, and now it’s the turn of motorcycle and Lego Technic lovers to get pumped with the reveal of the Ducati Panigale V4 R set.

The 646-piece set is a replica of the Italian motorcycle, and as you’d expect with the Technic range, includes a bunch of “authentic moving features” like a two-speed gearbox for the V4-cylinder engine, and realistic steering. We saw a Technic vehicle with a gearbox when the Lego Technic 42110 Land Rover Defender was revealed, but this is the first time a Lego motorcycle has incorporated the feature. Aurélien Rouffiange, senior designer at LEGO Technic said:

“The Ducati Panigale V4 R is such an elegant Italian icon and a true technological masterpiece. It was essential that I included as many authentic details from the real motorbike as I could when designing the new LEGO Technic version, ensuring I captured all the bike’s curves and the unique features.

“Just as Ducati continually pushes boundaries in its design, we demonstrated what the LEGO Technic range is capable of by engineering a fully functioning motorcycle gearbox for the first time and connecting it to the spinning V4 cylinder engine using existing pieces.”

The bike measures 12-inches (32cm) long, 6-inches (16cm) high, and 3-inches (8cm) wide, and is for ages 10+ so if you’re 30-something, you’re allowed to play with it. It goes on sale on June 1 on Lego’s website for a reasonable (given the insane prices of these things) £54.99.