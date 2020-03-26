Lego Ideas’ ‘Pirates of Barracuda Bay’ Arrives on 1st April

Remember the olden days, before licensing and Ninjago were a thing, and the coolest Lego theme was the Pirates line? It’s been a long time since we had anything like that, Pirates of the Caribbean not withstanding, but now the pirates are back. Specifically the Pirates of Barracuda Bay.

This set is one of the Lego Ideas sets, and managed to make it to the 10,000 supporters needed for consideration in just 25 days. That’s the fastest any set had managed to do it, and shows just how much people want to bring the pirates back. So it’s a good thing Lego saw sense and put it into production.

And so it’ll hit Lego’s virtual shop shelves on 1st April. Not actual shop shelves, since they’re all shut thanks to coronavirus, but the warehouse is still open, right? I hope it hasn’t been shut down with Boris’s lockdown decree.

It’s made up of 2,545 pieces, has eight pirate minifigures, and has two different build modes. Either you can have the set as a shipwrecked pirate ship on the island, or you can rebuild the ship to its former glory. So really, you need to buy two of them don’t you? It’s 59cm high, 64cm wie, and 32cm deep, so you’re going to need a bit of space when you put this on display.

The set is £180, though, which may seem a bit much to some, so maybe start saving if you really want both versions on your shelves.