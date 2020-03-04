Lego posts double-digit growth in China in 2019

SHANGHAI, March 4 (Xinhua) — Danish toy maker Lego has achieved double-digit growth in China in 2019 and will enter around 20 new Chinese cities and open 80 new stores in 2020, the company said Wednesday.

Niels Christiansen, CEO of Lego, said in a teleconference that he is very happy with the development in China over the years and satisfied with the growth the company achieved in 2019.

Christiansen said the novel coronavirus outbreak is a global issue and does not change the overall plan of the company in China although it posts uncertainty right now.

Paul Huang, Senior Vice President of the LEGO Group and General Manager of LEGO China, said the company will actively expand in more low-tier Chinese cities this year.

In 2019, Lego expanded its presence in China’s third- and fourth-tier cities. It now has 140 retail stores in 35 cities, including flagship stores in Beijing and Shanghai.

Most of its stores in China are now open to consumers and the factory in east China’s Zhejiang Province has resumed operation with safety measures taken and government guidelines strictly followed, according to Christiansen.