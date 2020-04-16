Lego Star Wars A-Wing Joins the Ultimate Collector Series for Star Wars Day

Return of the Jedi‘s A-wing is once again being immortalised in Lego – but this time in the shape of an Ultimate Collector’s Series set. It’s being released for May the Fourth – aka Star Wars Day – although it’ll actually be available to buy from 1st May.

The 1,673-piece set will set you back £179.99 at Lego retail stores (if they were open) and Lego online. It’s not the first time Lego has released an A-wing Starfighter, but this version has more pieces and is far more expensive, so there’s that. It includes an A-wing pilot minifigure, and the canopy is removable which is a big deal for Lego nerds, because it makes the ship’s cockpit accessible for the first time ever. Jumping to the exterior, you’ll even find pivoting laser cannons, which I’m assuming is also very exciting.

The Lego Ultimate Collector Star Wars A-wing Starfighter measures 10.5-inches (27cm) high, 16.5-inches (42cm) long, and 10-inches (26cm) wide, so if you were contemplating adding it to your display, you’ll need to clear out some room.

Another UCS model is also in the pipleine which fans voted on earlier this year. With a Nebulon B Escort Frigate, TIE Bomber, and Republic Gunship to choose from, fans nominated the Gunship as the winner, with Lego saying it’ll be “one of the next UCS Star Wars sets.”