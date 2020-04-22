Lego Star Wars May the Fourth Deal Leaked

Star Wars day is fast approaching and Lego is lining up its offers to make sure you can’t resist splashing the cash. While this one hasn’t been officially confirmed for the UK, we’ll hopefully see it roll out for the big day.

The leaked set is the Death Star II Battle (40407) that will be thrown in with purchases of $75 or more in the US. The 235-piece set will be a free gift between May 1 and May 4 with qualifying Lego Star Wars products. The set features an A-wing being pursued by a TIE interceptor.

It makes a timely free gift given that Lego has just recently announced an A-wing Starfighter for its Ultimate Collector’s Series which has a price tag of £179.99, so if we do see the offer extend to the UK, this seems like the perfect combo.

Last year, Lego’s free mini-build was the Battle of Hoth – 20th Anniversary Edition set, which was thrown in when you spent £75 or more on Lego Star Wars treats, so it’s likely we’ll see a similar deal on the Death Star II Battle set, so sit tight until the official details for the UK are released. [Jedi News]