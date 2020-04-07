Lego Super Mario Sets Revealed Along With Prices, Release Dates, and New App

Lego has revealed the upcoming Super Mario sets in collaboration with Nintendo, and as a person who has no interest at all in Lego, I want to buy them all.

The teaming up of Lego and Nntendo to make these sets a reality was first revealed last month. Outside of a brief trailer showing one of the sets being played with, we didn’t really get told much, but now we’ve been given the lowdown on the sets, how they work, their prices, and availability.

The Starter Course – which we’ve seen already – can be pre-ordered now for £49.99. It features a Lego Mario figure kitted out with three LCD screens (in his tummy, eyes, and mouth) and a speaker, so he can ‘wahoo!’ is way around the irl course. Mario also contains an accelerometer, gyroscope, and sensor, to register the seven action bricks that elicit different responses. The set is modular, so you can design the course however you like, and there’s a free app for kids that suggests course layouts, as well as providing zoom and rotate tools.

There are two expansions: the Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set which costs £24.99 and Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set coming in at £89.99. The launch date for all three sets is August 1, but you can pre-order the base starter kit right now as we mentioned, and net yourself a free gift – the Monty Mole & Super Mushroom Expansion Set, which is worth £13.49 and doesn’t appear to be available to order separately.