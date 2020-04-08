Lego Technic Top Gear Rally Car: A Nifty But Expensive RC

In December, Lego released the first Top Gear tie-in Lego set: a Technic app-controlled rally car. It’s not exactly an iconic piece of Top Gear’s history; it’s a generic rally car emblazoned with Top Gear and ‘Stig’ branding. It’s not a car that’s been featured in the series, if that’s important. But it is a pretty nice-looking car that packs in plenty of detail. Better yet, it has two motors powering it, meaning you can send it drifting around the legs of your dining room table. Well, almost.

But all that comes at a pretty price: £125. Which is a lot for a set of this size – it’s just 463 pieces. We’ve recently had our hands on the Technic Top Gear Rally Car ourselves to put it together and take it for a literal spin. Is it worth the money?

The answer, as always, depends on what you value. If you’re a traditional Lego set builder, nonplussed by the technical functionality of a motorised set, then £125 sounds extreme for a sub-500 piece set. But if you are a fan of remote-controlled cars and/or Lego’s new Control range of powered Technic sets, then it becomes a more interesting investment. The mechanics of this set are what you’re paying for: inside, there’s a Smart Hub with an XL motor and a separate L motor. Pop in six AA batteries (not included), download the Control app on your phone, sync them up and away you go.

Controlling the rally car is fun, but somewhat basic. You’ve separate controls to move forwards and backwards as well as turning the car, so you have a decent amount of control over where it goes. You can also switch to gyro controls if you prefer, tilting your phone left and right to steer. Much more fun – although perhaps not as accurate, depending on your phone. It’s a little on the slow side though; you’d expect a rally car to be able to build up some decent speed, but unless you have a lot of space to to a straight drag run, it’s not exactly breakneck pace.

Here’s it in action:

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. It’s fun once it’s finished and it’s a fully-functioning RC car. But what’s it like as a Lego Technic model to build? After all, that’s the most important thing here, right?

We’re pleased to say that the Top Gear Rally Car is pretty satisfying to build. Despite its rather small number of pieces, it’s detailed enough that it provides a good few hours of building time even to the most esteemed of Lego builders. The pieces (not so much ‘bricks’ since it’s a Technic set) are split up into three bags. The first has you building what forms the chassis, and putting the motors into place. The second and third bags see you bringing the car to life by adding its structure and body work into place. And, of course, adding the dreaded stickers.

The sheer amount of stickers in this set is its clear downfall. As you can see from the sheet below, there’s quite a hefty amount, and they’ll cover the car front to back. Some of them are very small and fiddly, needing to go on the side of a brick, but others are fairly sizable, suck as the big ‘Stig’ sticker in the middle which covers the roof of the car. Providing you can do a decent job of putting them on (some of ours are, annoyingly, not perfect) it’s passable as a car livery. It’s just a shame that some of the smaller ones couldn’t be printed for a bit more authenticity.

There are a few parts of the build that are a little fiddly, too. Working around the motors is, at first, a little tricky; you need to make sure the cables that pass between all parts are in the right place and arranged in such a way they’re not going to interfere with the build. The instructions do a decent enough job of illustrating where to twist the wires, and there are some colour-coded clips to help you keep them out of the way. But clip it in the wrong place and it means the cable is too taut for it to plug in where it needs to. Alas, if you’re used to building motorised Lego models, then these issues will be all-too familiar to you.

Once you’re past the wires, it’s mostly plain sailing – aside from the odd fiddly alignment of plugs and holes. Yes, it’s a Technic set, so there’s a huge number of plugs used to attach pieces together. There’s a couple of occasions where you’ll build a chunk separately, then need to align it onto the actual model. The instructions aren’t always the clearest at highlighting exactly where parts should connect, but as long as you take care and check all your placements make sense, it shouldn’t prove too taxing.

When finished, the Top Gear Rally Car is a nice-looking model. It’s not huge, but it’s a decent size – its 26cm long by 14cm wide – and despite being fairly light (most of the weight comes from the motor and batteries), it feels solid. Which means when you inadvertently crash it into a door/wall/your cat, it’s not going to break into pieces.

The car and the app that you use to control it.

So: to return to our original question, is the Lego Technic Top Gear Rally Car worth the money? If you’re looking for a Lego Remote Control car, then absolutely yes! This is one of the best motorised sets currently available. It’s the cheapest model by far that features Lego’s newest Control technology (the others being the £200 X-treme Off-Roader and the £400 Liebherr Excavator). However, if you’re just interested in building a Technic car model and aren’t bothered about the app functionality, there are much better options out there. The Chevrolet Corvette, for example, is a fraction of the price at £40 and has more pieces (579). Or for just £15 more than the Top Gear Rally Car’s asking price, you can get the huge Porsche 911, which has 1,580 pieces and is almost twice the size when built.

The Lego Technic App-Controlled Top Gear Rally Car is available now from Lego for £125.