Lego’s Easter Deal Sees an Easter Bunny or Easter Egg Thrown in for Free

It’s almost Easter, which means it’s time for some free Easter-themed Lego when you drop a load of cash on the website – as if you needed an excuse.

Right now, Lego is offering a free Easter Bunny on orders of £30 or more, while spending £55 more will net you the Easter Egg. If you’re after something a bit less festive, you can get Poppy’s Carriage (from Trolls World Tour) for free with Lego Trolls purchases over £30.

In other Lego news, the Lego Super Mario Starter Kit Bundle that was revealed this week and was available for pre-order has sold out. The set came with a free Monty Mole & Super Mushroom Expansion Set worth £13.49 which made it even more appealing, but if you’ve missed out, you’ll just have to wait until it gets a restock. The standalone Mario set is still on the site with no ‘out of stock’ message, but there’s no pre-order button, so they’re all out. [Brickset]