Lego’s Giant USC Imperial Star Destroyer Gets a Giant Discount at John Lewis

The world of Lego is a mysterious one, where people get excited over extortionately priced sets that will take an age to build – and even more so when they’re on sale. Today is that day; you can get £100 off a Lego Star Wars set – but it’s still £550 after the discount, which seems insane to me.

Nevertheless, it’s £100 in your pocket and if you’ve had your eye on the Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Imperial Star Destroyer, then Christmas has come early. John Lewis is currently flogging the 4784-piece set, which includes an Imperial Officer and Crewmember minifigures, for a paltry £549.99. What a bargain!

The set was introduced last year, and once assembled, measures over 44cm high, 110cm long and 66cm wide. It would usually set you back £650 – the same price as 2017’s Millennium Falcon – so this is probably as generous a discount as you’re going to see for now.

So if you’ve got £550 to fritter away in these tumultuous times, go nuts. I’m sure your fellow brick heads will be buying up all the stock at this low, low price, so get a wriggle on.