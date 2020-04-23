Lego’s May 4th Celebrations Could Also Win You a White Boba Fett Minifigure

Back in the days when George Lucas was just getting to work on The Empire Strikes Back, Boba Fett wasn’t his usual greenish hue. Instead he’d been designed with white armour, with the initial plans being that he was some sort of specialised stormtrooper. But instead he became the bounty hunter, and those plans for polished white armour went unused. But that version of Fett has been seen from time to time as limited edition toys, and Lego is giving VIPs the chance to win one of them.

Set to run from 1st until 7th of May, this is the latest VIP sweepstake that Lego has been throwing out into the world, letting VIP members spend points on up to 15 chances to win some sort of limited edition figure. The first was a San Diego Comic Con exclusive Shazam, which was followed by a graded Maz Katana, and now we have a white Boba Fett that was originally released as a polybag back in 2010. It’s not especially rare, since 10,000 were released, but it is rare enough to warrant a price of over £50 on Bricklink. And that doesn’t include the grading Lego seems to have done, based on its promotional material, or the mysterious ‘uncut sticker sheet’ that’s been mentioned and not explained.

Like the last lot it seems likely that you’ll have to spend 50 VIP points on each entry, if only to stop people trying to game the system and creating new accounts to claim free entries. That said, if you don’t have the points, and only need them to try and win one of these, it might be more financially prudent to just buy a new one for somewhere round £100 and get it graded yourself.

Still if you have those points handy, and don’t feel like spending them on Lego store credit or one of the other rewards, this is worth entering a couple of times to see what your chances are. [Brick Fanatics]

Image: Brickipedia