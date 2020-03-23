Lego’s Releasing New Star Wars Helmets to Try and Further Take Over Your Shelf Space

If you’re like me, shelf space is already pretty heavily monopolised by Lego sets. Big ones, little ones, impressive ones, and so on. Now Lego has a brand new range of Star Wars sets to try and take over even more space, and they’re little helmet statuettes of various baddy helmets.

Not the baddy helmets you might expect, mind, since two of them are stormtrooper variants. Specifically the standard Imperial trooper and the TIE Fighter Pilot from the first trilogy. The third – and frankly the one most people will care about – is Boba Fett’s helmet – posable antenna and all.

Naturally these are labelled 18+, so Lego doesn’t consider them to be toys – even though they can’t be so complicated someone far younger could build them. They are £55 each, though, which is still a lot considering the price of some of the more kid-friendly sets.

It’s a bit strange that Lego started things off with two different kinds of Stormtrooper and not someone more popular like Darth Vader or even Kylo Ren, but that’s the way it is. No doubt those other helmeted characters will appear at some point, assuming this line does well.

All three helmets are available to pre-order now for the aforementioned £55 pricetag, and will be released on 19th April.