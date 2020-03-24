Lego’s Running a Free Mindfulness Event

We don’t necessarily associate paying eye-watering sums for beautiful plastic brick sets with relaxation, but apparently Lego does, because it’s offering a free mindfulness session at its Discovery Centre in Birmingham.

On the 11th of March, Lego’s hosting an Adult Night (not as NSFW as it sounds) Mindfulness Special, encouraging grown-ups to come and explore the Discovery Centre and chill out with bricks. Adult Nights are special events whereby AFOLs (adult fans of Lego) can come down and enjoy the facility without needing to be accompanied by a child.

Lego explains:

“Come and join us after work for a special adult-only event. Relax and forget the stresses of life as you explore the centre as big kids. It’s important to switch off and take some time to have fun, that’s why we’re offering free tickets for you, your friends and your family so you can truly LET GO!

Compete against your friends and family to win awesome prizes. Experience all the elements in our 4D cinema and marvel at Birmingham made out of 1.5 million LEGO bricks! There’s fun for all abilities and even LEGO novices. We can promise a night of fun and laughter and even a few prizes thrown in the mix!”

You’re going to need to stop with the caps and exclamation marks if you want people to calm down, guys.

Adult Night – Mindfulness Special runs from 5pm (entry closes at 6) to 8pm and the competition winners will be announced at 7.30. It’s over-18s only, no kids allowed. Grab your tickets here. [Brick Fanatics]

Main image: Lego via Eventbrite