Leicester reject Aston Villa Islam Slimani transfer approach as Tottenham circle

Aston Villa and Tottenham transfer plans include Leicester outcast Islam Slimani

Leicester have told Aston Villa they can forget about signing Islam Slimani, it’s claimed.

Dean Smith is still eager to boost his attacking options.

He’s already paid £10m for Mbwana Samatta from Genk, but would welcome more new arrivals.

Reports earlier this month suggested Villa enquired about taking on Slimani for the rest of the campaign.

He’s currently on loan at Ligue 1 side Monaco and has impressed.

But French news outlet L’Equipe say the Foxes have rebuffed Villa’s advances.

Leicester are willing to part with the Algeria international permanently, but only if a fee is agreed.

Slimani was once regarded as one of Europe’s most prolific strikers.

However, his career nosedived after moving to Leicester.

Having scored 57 goals in 109 games for Sporting Lisbon, he moved to the Midlands-based side for a hefty £28m in 2016.

But Slimani failed to find his feet at the King Power Stadium and managed a meagre 13 goals in 47 games.

Ineffective loan spells at Newcastle and Fenerbahce followed as Leicester looked to cut their losses.

Nevertheless, Slimani has proved far more effective in the French top tier as he looks to find his mojo again.

The Algerian target man is now on seven goals from 14 games.

Tottenham have also been linked with a swoop as they look to fill the void left by Harry Kane’s recent injury.

The England international is expected to miss the rest of the season and Spurs desperately need to source a replacement.