Leipzig cement second place with win over Augsburg

BERLIN, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — First-half goals from Dani Olmo and Christopher Nkunku paved the way for Leipzig’s 2-1 victory over Augsburg in the opener of the 21st round in Bundesliga on Friday.

The Bulls dominated until the closing stages but had to survive a late scare as Augsburg halved the deficit through Daniel Caligiuri against the run of the play.

Leipzig took control from the starting whistle as Angelino kept Augsburg’s defense busy before Nkunku’s free-kick attempt on target forced goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz into action.

The hosts dominated possession, yet only came close with set-piece situations as Olmo unleashed a dangerous free kick in the 23rd minute.

Ten minutes later, Leipzig eventually opened the scoring as Reece Oxford brought down Nordi Mukiele inside the box, allowing Olmo to beat Gikiewicz from the penalty spot. Olmo’s initial penalty was saved by Gikiewicz, who came off the goal line too early. However, the Spaniard converted the retake to make it 1-0.

Leipzig continued on the front foot and made it two just before the break after Yussuf Poulsen’s square pass found Nkunku, who made no mistake to tap home from very close range.

The hosts picked up where they left off and controlled proceedings on the pitch whereas Augsburg lacked in penetration to pose any kind of threat.

It looked like Leipzig would ease to an uncontested victory, but the hosts helped Augsburg to get back to life as Ibrahima Konate felled Mads Pedersen inside the area. Caligiuri stepped up and converted the subsequent penalty to reduce the arrears out of the blue.

Leipzig responded well and squandered two chances as both Poulsen, and Marcel Sabitzer was able to overcome Gikiewicz.

Augsburg almost shocked the hosts, but Leipzig’s Peter Gulacsi was on guard to defuse the effort from Robert Gumny in the dying seconds of the game.

“Overall, I am satisfied. We dominated until the 75th minute but then we got caught flat-footed on a counterattack that led to a penalty. We still created chances, but the late conceded goal annoys me,” Leipzig’s head coach Julian Nagelsmann said.

With the result, second-placed Leipzig sit four points adrift from front runners Bayern Munich while Augsburg stays in 13th position for the moment.

The following fixtures are set for Saturday: Borussia Dortmund host Hoffenheim, Bayer Leverkusen face Mainz, Werder Bremen clash with Freiburg, newly-promoted Stuttgart encounter Hertha Berlin and Union Berlin face bottom side Schalke. Enditem